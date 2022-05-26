Posidonia conferences on important topics

With just 10 days to go till the opening of Posidonia 2022, the world’s biggest shipping fair is finalizing the details for its multitude of conferences and seminars throughout the week of June 6 to 10.

“Digitalization Demystified” and “All Hands on Deck: Shaping the Future of Seafaring” are the two sessions of Seatrade Maritime’s inaugural summit in association with the Global Maritime Club. Scheduled for June 9, the event will be keynoted by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis. Other confirmed speakers include Ben Palmer OBE, Inmarsat Marine; Sean Fernback, Wartsila Voyage; Mike Konstantinidis, METIS Cyberspace Technology; Henrik Jensen, Danica Maritime Services GmbH; Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, WISTA; Mark O’Neil, Columbia Shipmanagement & InterManager; John Platsidakis, Intercargo; and Peter Schellenberger, Thome Group.

Chris Hayman, emeritus chairman of Seatrade, said: “This distinguished lineup of speakers is reflective of the important topics we wish to discuss both in panel discussions and with input from the audiences. Posidonia is a global and prestigious platform from which to do this, and we look forward to reuniting with friends and colleagues in person in June.”

HELMEPA’s conference will showcase sustainable shipping with a lively panel discussion of three generations of distinguished Greek shipowners and cross-industry leaders from the international community, who will share their insights into the key questions facing the industry going forward and reflect on how shipping has evolved over the last few decades. Fittingly, the event will be held on June 8, designated by the UN as World Oceans Day.

“Our conference will bring together shipping industry leaders, policy makers, social partners, academia, regulators and civil society to discuss, exchange and share knowledge and know-how on sustainable shipping while inspiring collective action to get onboard to save the seas,” said Olga Stavropoulou, HELMEPA director general.

This year’s version of the YES to Shipping Forum, scheduled for June 10, will offer students, graduates and young maritime executives the opportunity to meet and interact with exhibiting companies at Posidonia 2022 and also attend a panel discussion about career opportunities in the industry.