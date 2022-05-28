ECONOMY

From Poznan to Posidonia

The resumption of Posidonia will lead to further business growth and provide a great platform to hold physical meetings with clients and contractors, establish new business relationships, present new offers and discuss new projects, according to H. Cegielski-Poznan SA, a Polish company specializing in the service of diesel engines, spare parts, steel constructions and radial air blowers. 

The Poznan-based company is a loyal Posidonia exhibitor with a continuous presence at the world’s most prestigious shipping trade event, and has experienced the long list of the show’s benefits many times before. 

“We are very happy about Posidonia’s resumption. We are expecting to meet with the international marine family again in one place, feel the mood, have discussions, showcase our potential and move forward,” said Małgorzata Lachowicz, sales department manager.

