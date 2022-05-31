Cyprus opens up to glamping and hostels

In January 2020, Airbnb offerings were officially allowed to operate in Cyprus, giving tourists an alternative means of accommodation on the island in addition to hotels and hotel apartments. Airbnb catered to the younger, more adventurous set, looking for a more personalized experience of what the island could offer.

Although hotel companies expressed their concerns about unfair competition, the move allowed Cyprus’ tourism sector to develop with the times, adapting to the needs of a new wave of tourists looking for the Cyprus experience.

In the latest effort to upgrade the tourist infrastructure of Cyprus and move with the times, companies on the island are now offering two additional types of accommodation – hostels and glamping, something that is new for the country’s tourism sector but thriving elsewhere.

One of the things the pandemic has brought to the fore is the need for privacy and social distancing, but especially after lockdowns, the need to be in the great outdoors. As a result, glamping, or glamorous camping, has become a popular way to holiday. Companies that offer glamping holidays provide luxury campsites that can offer tourists a way to relax and rejuvenate while surrounded by nature.

The glamping trend is becoming more popular worldwide, and the time has come for Cyprus to offer tourists this option as well. A bill is expected to be submitted to Parliament regulating the operation of luxury camps. It describes glamping as luxury camps as fenced land with facilities that are located outside residential areas providing guests with a luxurious camping experience with or without food.

The luxury camps have arranged spaces in which various types and sizes of camping equipment are placed, such as themed tents, treehouses or cabins, environmentally friendly and in harmony with nature. Proprietors will also need a license to operate.

Before the start of the summer holidays, a draft law on the Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hostels is expected to be brought before the plenary session of the Parliament. This will provide a more economical option for younger visitors. The draft law will establish the minimum requirements for hostels to be able to operate as such.