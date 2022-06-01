ECONOMY

Greek-Saudi deal on fiber-optic data cable

Greek-Saudi deal on fiber-optic data cable
[Prime Minister's Office]

Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday on the main terms to set up a joint venture to lay a fiber-optic data cable that will link Europe with Asia.

The East to Med data Corridor (EMC project), an undersea and land data cable, will be developed by MENA HUB, owned by Saudi Arabia’s STC and Greek telecoms and satellite applications company TTSA.

Greece’s power utility Public Power Corporation and Cyprus’ telecoms operator CYTA will also hold a stake in the project, pending final corporate approvals, a Greek diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The final closing of the deal is expected by July, for the project to launch in autumn and be completed by the end of 2025, the diplomat said.

Another person close to the deal said the cable, which will connect users from Italy to Singapore, will cost about 800 million euros.

Greece’s conservative government has made digital transformation a priority since taking office in 2019, a year after Greece exited the biggest financial bailout in history.

A big part of about 30 billion euros in grants and cheap loans allocated to Greece from European Union’s post-pandemic Recovery Fund will be spent on 5G and fiber-optic infrastructure. [Reuters]

Digital Transformation
READ MORE
Digital transformation project for local administrations
ECONOMY

Digital transformation project for local administrations

Oriani Hellas launches joint initiative with Herberg
ECONOMY

Oriani Hellas launches joint initiative with Herberg

Gov’t signs first contract under Greece 2.0
ECONOMY

Gov’t signs first contract under Greece 2.0

GEMI interruption due to info transfer to G-Cloud
ECONOMY

GEMI interruption due to info transfer to G-Cloud

Municipal services via Gov.gr
TECHNOLOGY

Municipal services via Gov.gr

Six Greek participants in EU Cities Mission
ECONOMY

Six Greek participants in EU Cities Mission