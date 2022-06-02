Pilot trial on power bill hikes

Greece’s Supreme Court will resolve a matter that concerns hundreds of thousands of citizens by holding a test trial concerning the so-called “adjustment clause” in power supply contracts, with many electricity consumers already resorting to court action over their power bill hikes.

The plenary of the Supreme Court has already scheduled the trial run in line with the recent regulation allowing it to hear cases that can be used as precedent for many more, thereby speeding up the process of justice.

The pilot case will be heard first by a special committee on June 14, before reaching the plenary, following a demand to that effect by Public Power Corporation. In view of that, a case against the adjustment clause pursued by consumer groups was postponed on Wednesday. The groups’ lawyers asked PPC to irrevocably pledge it will not cut off supply to any consumers concerned until the Supreme Court reaches a verdict. The demand was rejected, due to legal problems, and the case was postponed without an injunction.

As a result, no such case will be heard until the Supreme Court has reached a verdict on the matter, and citizens no longer have reason to file new cases.