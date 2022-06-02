ECONOMY ENVIRONMENT

The four parts of the project to make Astypalaia a ‘smart island’

The “Astypalaia: Smart & Sustainable Island” project has four key parts, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis told an event on the Dodecanese island on Thursday.

The first part concerns the gradual replacement of the island’s existing fleet of vehicles with electric ones, with support from Volkswagen and the state, he noted.

Replacing Astypalaia’s current diesel generators with green alternatives is the second, while the third concerns on-demand public transport.

These three parts are being implemented and/or developed, while the fourth, still in concept form, is self-driving cars.

