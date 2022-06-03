Norwegian expertise can help Greece build electric ferries industry

If Greece manages to develop its own industry building electricity-powered ferries for short distances incorporating Norwegian state-of-the-art technology for its own needs, then Greek shipyards will dominate in the Mediterranean market, Norwegian Ambassador to Athens Frode Overland Andersen told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The ambassador’s remarks were made on the sidelines of a conference this week at the Eugenides Foundation in Athens on “Electric Ferries: Establishing a New Industry in Greece.”

The purpose of the event organized by the Norwegian Embassy and Isalos.net was for shipping industry and government representatives from both countries to exchange views and experiences, in order to explore the prospects of an electric ferry industry in Greece.

Andersen said that of 203 passenger and vehicle carriers operating in Norwegian waters, 79 are already electric, which confirms that the industry is developing on the basis of business and economic benefits.

He also noted that Norwegian and Greek companies and agencies are currently in negotiations to support Greece’s shipping industry in future challenges that will need advanced technical know-how, a collaboration that he described as decisive and promising.