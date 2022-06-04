ABS to make 26th Posidonia appearance

Global marine and offshore classification services provider ABS has never missed a Posidonia event as it has exhibited a total of 26 consecutive times since the event was first held in 1969.

“ABS has been here at Posidonia since the very beginning. We have built our relationships and our business together – we have grown as Greece has grown and supported one another in success. Today, as everything in our industry appears to be in a state of dynamic change, one thing remains constant: the global success story that is Greek shipping and its enduring relationship with ABS,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, president and CEO at ABS.

At this year’s event, on June 6-10 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center, ABS will have specialists on hand to answer questions about the latest decarbonization options and the ways digitalization is reshaping the maritime industry.

ABS executives will also be speaking at multiple industry conferences during Posidonia week. The company has a long history of operations in Greece, where it has established a sustainability center. “ABS has been investing in broadening the capabilities of the Athens office to support Greek shipowners in meeting the many challenges they face today, with specialists in sustainability, alternative fuels and propulsion,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, senior vice president of the Global Business Development and Global Marine market sector for ABS.

“Besides our world-leading sustainability center, Athens is also home to our Global Ship Systems Center, which makes us well placed to advise owners through the complex maze of regulation, finance and technology that makes future fleet development so challenging today,” he stressed.

Lucky Dolphin

On the other hand, Egyptian ship chandler, offshore supplier and ships agent Lucky Dolphin is making its Posidonia debut as an exhibitor, though with a brand name like that, it won’t have any problems making friends: Its first Posidonia participation comes several decades after it was first established as an entity. Today it has grown to provide services in every Egyptian port, from Alexandria, Said and Suez to the most secluded ones.

As part of its ambition to expand its operational reach, the company is currently developing a wide network of offices in the main ports around key shipping routes, according to CEO Mamdouh El Boghdady.