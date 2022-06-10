ECONOMY

Thessaloniki, Patra port authorities sign MoU

The Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) and the Patra Port Authority signed a memorandum of understanding at Posidonia 2022 aimed at creating high value-added synergies for both organizations.

The agreement is based on a common vision for both ports for the enhancement of their activities, the leveraging of mutually beneficial regional and interregional partnerships, the overall development of port and trade activities, as well as the promotion of intermodal transport.

The MoU includes joint business initiatives and the exchange of information, best practices and know-how related to issues such as the implementation of logistics solutions, the leveraging of innovative technologies focusing on navigation safety and environmental protection, the strengthening of the two ports’ positions internationally, the improvement of services provided, the availability of infrastructure etc.

