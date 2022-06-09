ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: ECΒ inflicts new losses on stocks

ATHEX: ECΒ inflicts new losses on stocks

Greek stock prices dropped and bond yields jumped upon hearing the news on Thursday of the European Central Bank decision to end net bond purchases and its intention to hike its key rates more than 25 basis points in the next quarter, in view of increased projections on inflation. Pressure predictably focused on bank stocks, though turnover lagged that of Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 886.64 points, shedding 0.80% from Wednesday’s 893.82 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.01%, ending at 2,140.66 points.

The banks index slumped 2.15%, with Alpha parting with 2.83%, Eurobank sinking 2.28%, Piraeus giving up 1.90% and National falling 1.41%. Other losers included ElvalHalcor (down 2.29%), Public Power Corporation (2.08%) and Sarantis (1.76%), while Quest Holdings advanced 3.10% and EYDAP collected 1.66%.

In total 32 stocks obtained gains, 68 registered losses, and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €62 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.08% to close at 71.84 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
ATHEX: Index posts slight rise as trade picks up
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index posts slight rise as trade picks up

ATHEX: Clear trend for losses on the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Clear trend for losses on the bourse

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 5-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 5-week high

ATHEX: Positive end to week for stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Positive end to week for stock market

ATHEX: Cheap drop for the stock market index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Cheap drop for the stock market index

ATHEX: Benchmark closing in on 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closing in on 900 points