ATHEX: Benchmark closing in on 900 points

The Greek stock market climbed to a four-week high on Wednesday, as its benchmark closed just below the 900-point mark with winners outnumbering the losers three-to-two. Non-bank blue chips led the way, with the main index advancing without any support from lenders, mid-caps or any good news from abroad.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 899.97 points, adding 1.04% to Tuesday’s 890.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.26%, ending at 2,184.14 points, whereas mid-caps contracted 0.09%

The banks index improved 0.78%, on National earning 1.52% and Eurobank growing 1.20%, while Alpha slipped 0.16% and Piraeus stayed put.

Motor Oil advanced 4.76%, Hellenic Petroleum collected 4.08%, OPAP augmented 3.38% and EYDAP climbed 2.82%, as Lamda Development parted with 2.59% and ADMIE Holdings gave up 1.75%.

In total 57 stocks secured gains, 38 suffered losses, while 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €520.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.08% to 71.44 points.