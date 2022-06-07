ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Clear trend for losses on the bourse

Tuesday was a day of clear decline for the majority of Greek stocks, despite the effort made during the closing auctions to moderate losses for the day. The low trade persisted for another session, leading to the conclusions that the first-quarter growth data announced during the day had already been factored in and that the market requires more forward-looking data on the economy’s outlook to engage further with local stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 891.81 points, shedding 0.94% from Monday’s 900.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.12%, ending at 2,157.79 points.

The banks index dropped 2.52%, as Eurobank slumped 2.93%, Alpha was down 2.81%, National conceded 1.96% and Piraeus parted with1.85%. Public Power Corporation sank to a 19-month low, giving up 2.41%, while Aegean rose 3.29%.

In total 20 stocks posted gains, 71 sustained losses, and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €48.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.57% to close at 71.46 points.

Stocks
