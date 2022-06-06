ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 5-week high

The benchmark of the Athens bourse held on to as much growth on Monday as required to top 900 points, giving up most of the gains posted during the week’s first session. The persistently low trading volume points to a wait-and-see stance by traders ahead of significant announcements from the US, the eurozone and China later in the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.28 points, the highest in five weeks, adding 0.38% to Friday’s 896.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.30%, ending at 2,182.23 points.

The banks index advanced 0.76%, with Alpha rising 0.98%, Piraeus climbing 0.85%, National grabbing 0.82% and Eurobank collecting 0.52%. 

Coca-Cola HBC dominated activity with its 2.70% ascent and Hellenic Petroleum earned 2.13%, as Quest Holdings parted with 2.64%.

In total 48 stocks secured gains, 42 endured losses, and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €49.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.43% to close at 71.87 points.

Stocks
