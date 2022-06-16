Greece slips on competitiveness chart

Greece dropped one place in the global competitiveness ranking for 2022, which concerns the policies of 2021, as it slipped from 46th to 47th position in the chart compiled by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, due to the decline in three of the sub-indexes.

Although the decline is marginal, it reflects the consequences of the pandemic and especially the fatigue recorded in the second year with the coronavirus and the government. It is no coincidence that the government efficiency index recorded the largest decline of the four sub-indices.

The increase, on the other hand, of only one indicator, that of economic efficiency, is mainly attributed to the resilience recorded among export companies, with exports recording a further increase last year.

The fact that Greece remains low in the world rankings – in 47th place among 63 countries, but also 22nd among 26 European Union countries (as Malta does not participate) – increases the challenges for the future, especially in the new landscape shaped by geopolitical developments and inflationary pressures.