PPP projects worth over 2 bln euros to be auctioned

Construction companies are looking forward to a series of new tenders for public-private partnership projects totaling over 2 billion euros in the second half of 2022.

This will complete the PPP program prepared and estimated to exceed €5 billion.

The list of projects to be auctioned includes road and building projects, as well as dams. However, given the long maturity period, it is estimated the concessions will be completed within 2024.

Among the road projects, the two PPPs for the Drama-Amfipoli and Thessaloniki-Edessa highways in Macedonia stand out. The former project has a budget of €275 million and the latter €300 million.

