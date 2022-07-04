For many, paying the rent is increasingly difficult

Rising rents are one more factor weighing in on Greek city dwellers’ finances, alongside galloping inflation, especially in energy prices.

According to a cross-country survey of just over 1,000 respondents by research and communications firm About People, nearly half (47.8%) of individual tenants either have difficulty paying the rent or are falling behind in payments. Also nearly half (49.1 % and 49.3% respectively) declare that they are unable to save and consider it very difficult to impossible acquiring a home of their own.

More than six out of 10 (61.7%) say they need to cut back on other spending, including clothes and holidays, to be able to pay the rent. Also, 22.1% have their rents partly subsidized.

Expensive rentals are also forcing another lifestyle choice: life partners who each live in their own apartments are forced to an earlier than planned cohabitation to cut down on costs.