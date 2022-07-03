ECONOMY

Rural development program of €1.5 billion

The 2014-2022 Rural Development Program, which can be used by Greek agricultural producers, includes digitization actions amounting to 1.5 billion euros.

The actions concern: The improvement of plans for investments in smart agriculture; training and advice to familiarize producers with new digital technologies; broadband to cover rural areas with internet services; cooperation and the promotion of innovation; and the Leader local development programs.

In total, about €1.5 billion have been allocated to the above programs (about 20% of the total of €7.6 billion for the 2014-2022 rural development program). The digital transformation of the primary sector is one of the key goals set by the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food, as through the use of new technologies the aim is to safeguard existing production, increase the volume of products and enhance the quality of production.

“The transformation of the agricultural sector is happening. The introduction of new technologies in agricultural production is a factor that ensures the development of the sector and strengthens its contribution to the economic course of the country for a better future,” Minister Giorgos Georgantas stated.

