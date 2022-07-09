Wage deal in Cyprus by July 22

Αn agreement is expected on the minimum wage in Cyprus by July 22 at the latest.

After Minister of Labor Kyriakos Koushos met on Friday with the employer and trade union organizations in an attempt to bridge the gap for the minimum wage, it appears all parties pared down their demands to more realistic proportions.

It was agreed that on July 21 the labor minister will conduct separate meetings with the employers and the unions, followed by a joint meeting with all parties involved either on the same day or the next wherein an agreement could finally be reached.

According to Kathimerini Cyprus’ sources, there is a push to set the minimum monthly salary at 924 euros, an amount that applies to nine professions in Cyprus today.

Further details such as whether exceptions will be made to specific professional groups, or whether it will be agreed upon based on the survey of the EU SILC (European Union Statistics on Income and Living Conditions) or the Statistical Service, were not brought up at the meeting. The same applies to the transitional period, as no such discussion was raised at this stage.