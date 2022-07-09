ECONOMY

Increase of 17% in budget of Social Tourism program

Increase of 17% in budget of Social Tourism program
[AP]

The Social Tourism program of state-subsidized holidays will be handing out 300,000 vouchers to beneficiaries and members of their family this year. 

According to preliminary data published by the Public Employment Service (DYPA), the Social Tourism program platform received 532,000 applications for an all-time high of nearly a million vouchers, while 1,500 tourism accommodation businesses expressed an interest in hosting beneficiaries. 

The scheme is designed to help low-income Greeks get a much-needed vacation, but also to boost domestic tourism during the off-season. 

The 2022-2023 program has a budget of 35 million euros, up from €30 million in the 2021-2022 season, an increase of 17% year-on-year.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US arrivals in Athens soar 50% from June 2019
TOURISM

US arrivals in Athens soar 50% from June 2019

Greek tourism bounces back, but high inflation rears its head
ECONOMY

Greek tourism bounces back, but high inflation rears its head

Tourism giving much needed respite
ECONOMY

Tourism giving much needed respite

BA canceling more summer flights
ECONOMY

BA canceling more summer flights

‘Impressive’ arrivals data despite crises
ECONOMY

‘Impressive’ arrivals data despite crises

Fiskardo, Perdika and Arnaia nominated for Best Tourism Village
TOURISM

Fiskardo, Perdika and Arnaia nominated for Best Tourism Village