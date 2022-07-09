Increase of 17% in budget of Social Tourism program

The Social Tourism program of state-subsidized holidays will be handing out 300,000 vouchers to beneficiaries and members of their family this year.

According to preliminary data published by the Public Employment Service (DYPA), the Social Tourism program platform received 532,000 applications for an all-time high of nearly a million vouchers, while 1,500 tourism accommodation businesses expressed an interest in hosting beneficiaries.

The scheme is designed to help low-income Greeks get a much-needed vacation, but also to boost domestic tourism during the off-season.

The 2022-2023 program has a budget of 35 million euros, up from €30 million in the 2021-2022 season, an increase of 17% year-on-year.