ECONOMY TOURISM

Fiskardo, Perdika and Arnaia nominated for Best Tourism Village

The port of Fiskardo on Cephalonia, and the settlements of Perdika, at Igoumenitsa, and of Arnaia, near Thessaloniki, are Greece’s three entries in this year’s Best Tourism Villages competition, organized annually by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

That was the verdict of the committee set up to that effect by Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki, announced on Wednesday.

The aim of the international competition is to highlight exceptional agritourism destinations with a population below 15,000 people.

Last year Soufli, north of Alexandroupoli, received the Best Tourism Village distinction. 

Tourism

