ECONOMY

BA canceling more summer flights

BA canceling more summer flights

British Airways is canceling more flights scheduled for the summer holiday season, it said on Tuesday, at a time of widespread disruption at airports caused by staff shortages and a surge in travel demand.

The airline said it would now reduce its April-October schedule by 11%, having said in May the cuts would amount to 10%.

The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday BA was canceling more than 650 flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports to destinations including holiday spots in Spain, Portugal and Greece, affecting up to 105,000 travelers. [Reuters]

Travel Tourism Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India
ECONOMY

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service
ECONOMY

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service

Condor welcomed back after 25 years
ECONOMY

Condor welcomed back after 25 years

Aegean Air extends service linking Athens with Paphos
ECONOMY

Aegean Air extends service linking Athens with Paphos

Sky Express to expand its air network further
ECONOMY

Sky Express to expand its air network further

Jet2 makes Athens debut
ECONOMY

Jet2 makes Athens debut