BA canceling more summer flights

British Airways is canceling more flights scheduled for the summer holiday season, it said on Tuesday, at a time of widespread disruption at airports caused by staff shortages and a surge in travel demand.

The airline said it would now reduce its April-October schedule by 11%, having said in May the cuts would amount to 10%.

The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday BA was canceling more than 650 flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports to destinations including holiday spots in Spain, Portugal and Greece, affecting up to 105,000 travelers. [Reuters]