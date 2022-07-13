Israeli Embassy hails increase in tourism on social media

At least 100,000 Israeli tourists visited Greece in June, the Embassy of Israel in Athens posted on Facebook on Monday.

It noted that due to high demand flights from Israel to Greece are constantly increasing.

It also reminded readers of the flights currently reaching Greek destinations: Four daily flights to Athens and Rhodes, one daily flight to Iraklio, three weekly flights to Corfu, Thessaloniki and Hania, two weekly flights to Zakynthos, Karpathos, Mykonos and Kos, and one flight per week to Preveza, Lefkada and Kalamata.

“A warm summer in the friendship between our two countries,” the embassy pointed out.