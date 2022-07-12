ECONOMY TOURISM

Hotels snapping up the ‘Greek Breakfast’ initiative

[SHUTTERSTOCK]

More than one in four hotels in Greece have embraced the “Greek Breakfast,” an initiative connecting the tourism industry to the primary sector.

Half the hotels in the scheme have also received the corresponding certification, according to an Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP) survey for the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

ITEP head Alexandros Vassilikos notes that “the hotels participating in the pioneering Greek Breakfast program have become the best ambassadors in the service of quality primary production and Greek gastronomy.”

The survey also found that only 6% of all Greek hotels are “all-inclusive.”

