Santorini hotel runner-up for best in the world by Travel + Leisure

Grace Hotel, a member of the Auberge Resorts Collection, was awarded the title of No 1 Best Resort Hotel in Greece at the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022.

It was also runner-up for Best Hotel in Europe and Best Hotel in the World. These important distinctions for the 20-room luxury boutique hotel in Imerovigli on the southern Aegean island, “reflect the effort of the entire hotel team and are a special reward,” said Giorgos Avgoustis, general manager of Grace Hotel.

The complex also hosts the Varoulko Santorini restaurant, where Michelin-starred chef Lefteris Lazarou presents a menu of Greek and Mediterranean cuisine.