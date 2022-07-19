Norwegian Escape takes passengers on Med cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) marks the successful return of Norwegian Escape, the first ship of the brand’s highly successful Breakaway-Plus Class, to Europe since 2015 as she completed her first voyage to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Norwegian Escape is NCL’s largest ship in Europe and the first Breakaway-Plus Class ship to sail in European waters for a full-length season. She homeports in Civitavecchia, offering cruises from seven to 11 nights.

Each voyage offers interesting itineraries at multiple countries, such as the August 13 sailing which will give guests the chance to explore ports in Italy, Greece, Malta and France.