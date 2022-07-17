Prospects of a better tourism year than 2019 growing

Greek tourism is likely to see another record year, perhaps even outmatching 2019 in terms of arrivals and revenues, a leading hotelier has said.

“It seems likely that this will happen, taking into account the picture at popular destinations in Greece. Of course, we have to wait until August to see how things evolve for October and September,” Grigoris Tasios, president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, stated.

He said occupancy at popular “sun and sea” tourism units was at 80% through September, with many units fully booked out. On the other hand, in some mainland destinations, like the Peloponnese, Magnesia and Delphi, occupancy rates are low and professionals are hoping for more movement from the domestic tourism market.