Hoteliers want short-term rentals off ‘Tourism for All’

A new feud has erupted between hoteliers and owners of short-term rental properties. This time the reason is the “Tourism for All” state subsidized holiday program, which has a budget of 31 million euros.

The hotel industry disagrees with the inclusion in the program of accommodation assets available through platforms such as Airbnb, with the president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Grigoris Tassios, speaking of unfair competition at the expense of legally licensed businesses.

According to the hoteliers’ reasoning, hotels operate under specific legislation, must secure specific licenses and meet certain specifications, for which they are strictly controlled.

Tourism

