ATHEX: Strong gains on fourth day of advance

The explosive mix of the resumption of Russian gas transmission in central Europe, the Italian government crisis and the 50-basis point hike of the European Central Bank’s reference rates saw the Greek stock market rise for a fourth consecutive session, a sequence unseen in the last couple of months. Banks were the clear stars of the day on Thursday, but once again trading volume left a lot to be desired.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 826.11 points, adding 1.32% to Wednesday’s 815.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.87% to close at 1,985.15 points.

The banks index soared 5%, as National jumped 6.02%, Eurobank fetched 5.82%, Alpha improved 3.74% and Piraeus collected 2.79%. Public Power Corporation earned 5.32% and Mytilineos augmented 3.74%, while Quest Holdings parted with 1.56%.

In total 57 stocks obtained gains, 34 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €52.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.93% to close at 67.05 points.