ATHEX: Week closes with bourse down 0.94%

The Greek stock market turned its back on the growth trend observed across most of the eurozone on Friday to lose all of its early gains and settle for moderate losses after a particularly quiet and narrow session. Banks were partly affected by a Goldman Sachs report that slashed their target prices with the exception of National Bank that retained a “buy” recommendation.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 794.62 points, shedding 0.22% from Thursday’s 796.41 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.94%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.48%, ending at 1,896.11 points, though mid-caps advanced 0.15%. The banks index conceded 0.78%.

Lamda Development improved 2.50%, Sarantis earned 2.43% and ElvalHalcor fetched 2.17%, as Aegean Air shrank 1.86%, OPAP dropped 1.53% and Mytilineos parted with 1.35%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €61.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 66.34 points.