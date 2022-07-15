ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Week closes with bourse down 0.94%

ATHEX: Week closes with bourse down 0.94%

The Greek stock market turned its back on the growth trend observed across most of the eurozone on Friday to lose all of its early gains and settle for moderate losses after a particularly quiet and narrow session. Banks were partly affected by a Goldman Sachs report that slashed their target prices with the exception of National Bank that retained a “buy” recommendation.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 794.62 points, shedding 0.22% from Thursday’s 796.41 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.94%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.48%, ending at 1,896.11 points, though mid-caps advanced 0.15%. The banks index conceded 0.78%. 

Lamda Development improved 2.50%, Sarantis earned 2.43% and ElvalHalcor fetched 2.17%, as Aegean Air shrank 1.86%, OPAP dropped 1.53% and Mytilineos parted with 1.35%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €61.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 66.34 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Pressure on banks sends index lower
STOCKS

ATHEX: Pressure on banks sends index lower

ATHEX: Benchmark recovers to clear 800 pts
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark recovers to clear 800 pts

ATHEX: Stocks feeble against drop on Monday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks feeble against drop on Monday

ATHEX: Athinon Ave goes south on energy woes
STOCKS

ATHEX: Athinon Ave goes south on energy woes

ATHEX: Benchmark minimizes weekly drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark minimizes weekly drop

ATHEX: Long-overdue reaction at the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Long-overdue reaction at the bourse