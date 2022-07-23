ECONOMY

Traditional Cyprus pasta gets protected geographical recognition status

The European Commission on Friday approved the registration of a traditional handmade pasta, “Makaronia tis Smilas/ /Makaronia tou Sklinitziou,” as the latest product with protected geographical indication (PGI) from Cyprus.

“The characteristics of the product are the result of the local know-how and the experience of their producers.

In particular, the special tool used for the preparation of pasta is of great importance. The thin reed-shaped stem is carefully selected,” according to a press release by the European Commission.

 

Cyprus Food

