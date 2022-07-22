ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index grows 4.45% in the week

ATHEX: Bourse index grows 4.45% in the week

Buyers dominated the entire week at the Greek stock market as the benchmark posted an increase for a fifth session in a row on Friday, alongside a significant decrease for Greek bond yields. After a slow start to the day, investors gathered pace and took the initiative once again before settling for mitigated day gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 829.97 points, adding 0.47% to Thursday’s 826.11 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 4.45%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.41% to close at 1,993.24 points, though mid-caps earned 0.79%.

The banks index edged up 0.13%, with National rising 1.94%, Piraeus grabbing 0.52%, Alpha parting with 0.62% and Eurobank giving up 0.84%. Mytilineos augmented 2.55%, Aegean Airlines collected 1.96% and EYDAP fetched 1.88%, as PPC dropped 2.26%.

In total 65 stocks boasted gains, 33 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50 million euros, up from Thursday’s €49 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.22% to close at 67.20 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Strong gains on fourth day of advance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Strong gains on fourth day of advance

ATHEX: Stocks take path north
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks take path north

ATHEX: Positive end to day with early losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Positive end to day with early losses

ATHEX: Benchmark rebounds on narrow trade
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark rebounds on narrow trade

ATHEX: Week closes with bourse down 0.94%
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week closes with bourse down 0.94%

ATHEX: Pressure on banks sends index lower
STOCKS

ATHEX: Pressure on banks sends index lower