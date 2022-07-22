ATHEX: Bourse index grows 4.45% in the week

Buyers dominated the entire week at the Greek stock market as the benchmark posted an increase for a fifth session in a row on Friday, alongside a significant decrease for Greek bond yields. After a slow start to the day, investors gathered pace and took the initiative once again before settling for mitigated day gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 829.97 points, adding 0.47% to Thursday’s 826.11 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 4.45%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.41% to close at 1,993.24 points, though mid-caps earned 0.79%.

The banks index edged up 0.13%, with National rising 1.94%, Piraeus grabbing 0.52%, Alpha parting with 0.62% and Eurobank giving up 0.84%. Mytilineos augmented 2.55%, Aegean Airlines collected 1.96% and EYDAP fetched 1.88%, as PPC dropped 2.26%.

In total 65 stocks boasted gains, 33 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50 million euros, up from Thursday’s €49 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.22% to close at 67.20 points.