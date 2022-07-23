ECONOMY

‘Apodixi please’ campaign encourages tourists to demand receipts

Rhodes airport [AADE]

Tourists are the target of a new campaign by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) that encourages tourists to demand a receipt before paying for goods

The “Apodixi please” (Receipt, please!) campaign is backed up by a YouTube video and banners in airports as well as a web page.

The AADE says that under Greek law, all suppliers of goods and services are obliged must issue receipts to their customers. The consumer is not obliged to pay if a receipt is not issued.

The authority also states that all hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, car rental companies and, in general, almost all suppliers of goods and services (with some exceptions, such as taxi drivers and kiosks) are obliged to accept debit, credit or prepaid cards.

Taxation

