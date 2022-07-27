Subsidy program launched for purchase of e-vehicles

The Greek government will launch a program to subsidize the purchase of e-vehicles as part of a strategy to promote the use of electric cars in the country.

Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas and the secretary-general of Energy Alexandra Sdoukou said that the subsidy for individuals reached 30 percent on the retail price of a vehicle (pre-tax), while additional subsidy was offered for the purchase of a home charger or the withdrawal of an old car.

Skrekas said the program has four goals: Renewal of car fleet, developing smart charging infrastructure, reducing CO2 emissions and saving funds for citizens. Sdoukou said the subsidy covered only the purchase of e-vehicles and not plug-in hybrid cars.

The program has a budget of 50 million euros and was expected to be further increased in 2023.

The platform for submitting applications will open on Thursday.

