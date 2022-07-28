Construction materials see prices rise by 11.6%

Construction material prices remained at high levels in June, as the general price index of construction materials for new residential buildings showed an increase of 11.6% compared to the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Tuesday.

The corresponding increase in June 2021 compared to June 2020 was 3.7%.

However, on a monthly basis, ELSTAT’s general index increased by 0.6%, the average index for the 12 months (July 2021 – June 2022) showed an increase of 7.9% compared to the corresponding index for the period July 2020 – June 2021 and compared to an increase of 0.7% when comparing the previous 12 months.

In June, electricity saw the biggest increase with 70.4% compared to last year, while diesel costs increased by 46.5%.

Bricks also saw an annual increase of 23.5%, as significant energy is required to manufacture them, while copper pipes recorded an increase of 17.5%.