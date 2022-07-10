Digital way out of bureaucracy maze

As part of the effort to spare companies the ordeal of muddling through the maze of bureaucracy, the online National Register of Procedures platform (mitos.gov.gr), or Mitos, was presented on Friday which precisely outlines the steps, the cost, the number of documents and the time it takes for state services to complete a series of administrative procedures.

Mitos was presented, for the first time, at an event for the Digital Governance Awards 2020-21 by Minister of State and Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Secretary General of Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures Leonidas Christopoulos.

Pierrakakis said the purpose of Mitos is to lessen the maze of bureaucracy. The Ministry of Digital Governance has already implemented similar measures, reducing the number of certifications of solvency from 25 to just one.

It will be one of the three pillars for reducing bureaucracy, Christopoulos noted, along with the National Program for Simplification of Procedures for the simplification and digitization of administrative procedures and the Observatory on Bureaucracy.

The requirements and guidelines with which EDYTE GRNET, an entity at the Ministry of Digital Governance, constructed the registry were provided by the General Secretariat for Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures.

Each process is identified in the National Register of Procedures by a special code number that is assigned to complete its registration (e.g. 681614 for the individual professional fishing license).

To date, Mitos, which is continually being enriched, includes about 1,500 published procedures out of the some 4,500 that are already registered.

The total number of public procedures is estimated at about 6,000.

The entry is made by editors located at all ministries who record all stages of the procedure. The platform, currently available in a pilot phase, will be fully operational by the end of the year and will be of great use to both citizens and civil servants.

It will allow citizens to get informed when a procedure is being modified and to submit complaints or grievances.

Mitos will also interoperate with other platforms, such as e-Paravolo, the EU-GO portal for cross-border services, and the new information system for Citizen Service Centers.