Shortages in liquidity and staff worry food service

Food service has faced two successive crises – the pandemic and inflation – which have not only significantly reduced turnover, but are also creating a new round of overindebtedness for the majority of businesses in the sector, with nearly 44% telling a sector survey they have no cash at all.

The great increase in tourism has made up for the industry’s losses to a significant extent, at least for businesses operating in tourism destinations.

However, even they have to face another crisis, that of the lack of workers, as 78.6% of businesses face staff shortage problems, according to the survey conducted by the federation of SMEs (GSEVEE).