ECONOMY

Vivartia’s catering businesses on the mend

Vivartia’s catering businesses on the mend

Vivartia Group’s catering sector, long considered its weak link because of its indebtedness, appears to be on the way to recovery.

The catering businesses, which include well-known chains Everest, Flocafe and Goody’s, saw sales increase significantly in 2021, as restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic were lifted.

The group’s debt burden has been lightened with the new Vivartia owner, fund CVC, proceeding with a restructuring.

Total indebtedness at the end of 2021 was 121.85 million euros, of which €11.52 million is short maturity debt.

Sales of the Goody’s fast-food chain rose 21.2% in 2021, those of the Flocafe chain increased 32.3%, while La Pasteria, the group’s chain of pasta restaurants, did even better, with sales rising 45.4%.

In the current year, the catering group plans to develop the Goody’s Burger House brand in Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, open a Flocafe Espresso Room at the airport in Doha, Qatar, as well as an Everest outlet at a shopping center in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek firms hired by Maestral Resort & Casino
ECONOMY

Greek firms hired by Maestral Resort & Casino

Greek fish farming sees sales register new record
ECONOMY

Greek fish farming sees sales register new record

Prodea invests in Italian accommodation market
ECONOMY

Prodea invests in Italian accommodation market

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double
ECONOMY

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double

Stricter controls and fines for cross-border activities in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Stricter controls and fines for cross-border activities in Cyprus

Metro SA reaps awards
ECONOMY

Metro SA reaps awards