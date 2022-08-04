Supermarket online sales drop in H1

Online supermarket sales dropped in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year as consumers switched to cheaper products to compensate for rising prices.

First-half sales, including VAT, reached 134 million euros in the first half, 5% lower than in 2021, data published by digital market information company Convert Group show.

The end of restrictions related to the Covid pandemic may be part of the reason, but consumers are also spending less in the retail outlets they visit in person.

Online sales of wines fell 30% in value in the first half of the year; online customers also reduced spending on deli meats (14%), snacks (7%) and cheese (6%). On the other hand, sales of pasta and frozen ready-to-eat meals rose 14% each.

Watching their profit margins sink, retailers also offered fewer discounts, which ended hurting sales.