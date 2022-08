The northwestern port of Igoumenitsa, on the Greek mainland opposite the island of Corfu, handles a large portion of maritime traffic to Italy.

Binding bids were submitted by passenger shipper Attica Group in alliance with Aktor construction firm; Italy’s Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines; and the already private Thessaloniki Port Authority.

The bids will be opened at a subsequent meeting of the board of TAIPED, Greece’s privatization agency.