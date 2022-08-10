Major interest in future Corfu marina for mega-yachts

The bidding process for a mega-yacht marina to be built on the island of Corfu has attracted all major groups active in managing marinas in Greece.

Four bidders’ groups have expressed interest in the marina and the board of state asset management fund TAIPED has decided to allow all four bidding groups to submit binding bids.

The four bidders are: an alliance between construction firms Avax and Aktor; D Marinas Hellas, a subsidiary of US investment fund CVC Capital; Lamda Marinas, a Lamda Development subsidiary; and, Kathimerini understands, TEKAL, a construction firm specializing in port infrastructure, but also providing services to marinas.

Apart from TEKAL, the other bidders actually own or manage marinas.

The plan would develop what is at present a small vessel repair installation at the western end of the port of Corfu, next to the cruise ship terminal.

The planed marina will be able to hold some 100 craft, 30 to 140 meters in length. Besides the marina support installation, it is expected that there will also be a hotel, a shopping center and dining facilities.

The winning bidder will sign a 40-year contract.

The business prospects are considered excellent, given the number of yachts plying the Adriatic Sea and the wealth of nearby popular destinations.