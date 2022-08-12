ECONOMY

Sluggish growth in July car sales in Greece

Sluggish growth in July car sales in Greece

Sales of new and imported used cars rose 0.8% in July and continue to lag the 2021 numbers during the first seven months of the year.

Sales representatives say that inflation and delays of several months in car deliveries are factors that impact sales negatively.

The independent statistics authority ELSTAT said that a total of 18,046 cars were registered in Greece in July, 10,875 newly built and 7,171 imported used ones.

For the first seven months of the year, used cars accounted for 42.5% of total sales.

As for the brands of newly made cars sold, Toyota led, with 15%, followed by Hyundai (9.2%), Volkswagen and Peugeot (7.7% each), Opel (6.1%), ΚIA and Fiat (5.1% each), Mercedes (5%), BMW (3.8%) and Nissan (3.2%). 

