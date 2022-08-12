ECONOMY

Stocks riseagain, top 880 points

Stocks riseagain, top 880 points

Greek stocks continued rising Thursday, easily vaulting over 880 points.

The ATHEX general index ended up 0.83%, at 882.77 points, after rising as high as 885.01 (+1.09%) during the session.

Turnover was €41.70 million on 16,929,953 shares traded. Betting company OPAP had the heaviest turnover (€4.72 million).

Of the 137 stocks traded, 62 ended with gains, 47 with losses and 28 were unchanged.

Blue chips gained 0.96%, while mid-caps barely budged, ending 0.01% higher.

The best-performing blue chips were Piraeus Bank (3.76%), industrial conglomerate Mytilineos (2.92%), bottler Coca-Cola HBC (2.41%) and refiner Motor Oil (2.22%).

The top losers were metals group Elvalhalcor (-1.21%), Aegean Airlines (-1.12%) and construction group Ellaktor (-0.85%).

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks gain1.86%, end at2-month high
ECONOMY

Stocks gain1.86%, end at2-month high

Stocks post slight drop in quiet session
ECONOMY

Stocks post slight drop in quiet session

ASE tumbles, spooked by politics
ECONOMY

ASE tumbles, spooked by politics

Mild drop ends ASE’s positive run
ECONOMY

Mild drop ends ASE’s positive run

Local stocks level as profits are locked in
ECONOMY

Local stocks level as profits are locked in

Banks help keep market moving up
ECONOMY

Banks help keep market moving up