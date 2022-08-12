Stocks riseagain, top 880 points

Greek stocks continued rising Thursday, easily vaulting over 880 points.

The ATHEX general index ended up 0.83%, at 882.77 points, after rising as high as 885.01 (+1.09%) during the session.

Turnover was €41.70 million on 16,929,953 shares traded. Betting company OPAP had the heaviest turnover (€4.72 million).

Of the 137 stocks traded, 62 ended with gains, 47 with losses and 28 were unchanged.

Blue chips gained 0.96%, while mid-caps barely budged, ending 0.01% higher.

The best-performing blue chips were Piraeus Bank (3.76%), industrial conglomerate Mytilineos (2.92%), bottler Coca-Cola HBC (2.41%) and refiner Motor Oil (2.22%).

The top losers were metals group Elvalhalcor (-1.21%), Aegean Airlines (-1.12%) and construction group Ellaktor (-0.85%).