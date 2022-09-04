ECONOMY BUSINESS

Dairy industries choose to expand to survive

Greece’s large dairy firms are tackling the new crisis the sector is facing through further growth, either in the dairy sector or in other food categories – or both.

This is a two-level crisis, as on the one hand the production of the basic raw material (milk) has dropped significantly, and on the other demand has also fallen.

Although expansion already existed as a strategy and had already been implemented in some cases before the crisis, as milk alone is considered a category with a low profit margin, it is now also part of the response to the crisis.

The road to growth also goes through exports and activity in larger markets.

