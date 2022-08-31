ECONOMY

Online sales are rising once more

Online sales are rising once more

The decline in online supermarket shopping appears to have been reversed, according to recent data.

Analysts Convert Group announced Monday that, from May to July, there has been a year-on-year rise of 5.5% in the number of items bought at electronic supermarkets and a 13.2% rise in value. The trend accelerated in the first three weeks of August and, if that data are included, the gains since early May are 5.7% in items bought and 13.9% value.

The same analysts had announced that, in the first half of 2022, sales were €134 million, 5% lower than during the same period last year.

The fact that sales value has risen more than the number of items sold is mostly attributable to higher inflation. The rebound in sales is also driven by inflation, as consumers can compare prices online and avoid impulse buying.

Business Shopping Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Industries fear drop in competitiveness
ECONOMY

Industries fear drop in competitiveness

Enterprises see turnover rise 51.8% in May y-o-y
ECONOMY

Enterprises see turnover rise 51.8% in May y-o-y

Funds grow more cautious with startups
BUSINESS

Funds grow more cautious with startups

Cypriot tax cut for startup investments
ECONOMY

Cypriot tax cut for startup investments

Construction companies call for immediate measures
ECONOMY

Construction companies call for immediate measures

Only 24% of SMEs have e-store
BUSINESS

Only 24% of SMEs have e-store