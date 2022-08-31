Online sales are rising once more

The decline in online supermarket shopping appears to have been reversed, according to recent data.

Analysts Convert Group announced Monday that, from May to July, there has been a year-on-year rise of 5.5% in the number of items bought at electronic supermarkets and a 13.2% rise in value. The trend accelerated in the first three weeks of August and, if that data are included, the gains since early May are 5.7% in items bought and 13.9% value.

The same analysts had announced that, in the first half of 2022, sales were €134 million, 5% lower than during the same period last year.

The fact that sales value has risen more than the number of items sold is mostly attributable to higher inflation. The rebound in sales is also driven by inflation, as consumers can compare prices online and avoid impulse buying.