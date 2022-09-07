Inclusivity Lounge at the Thessaloniki International Fair

This Sunday the United States Embassy in Athens, in partnership with Women on Top, is hosting the 4th Inclusivity Lounge, at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair and HELEXPO Forum.

The program is taking place under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Demographic and Family Policy and Gender Equality.

The Inclusivity Lounge is a meeting point for discussions, the sharing of international best practices, and networking around the broader topic of gender equality and the creation of a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The aim of the program is to place equality, sustainability and inclusive development at the heart of TIF.

Selected local and international speakers from the fields of politics, research and business will analyze topics such as the impact of the climate crisis on women in Greece and the Mediterranean, the role of women in building a sustainability strategy and how gender should be considered in discussions of energy transition and sustainability initiatives around the world.