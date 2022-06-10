ECONOMY

Staikouras heads to OECD ministerial meeting

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras traveled to Paris on Thursday to participate in the two-day proceedings of the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The main topic of the meeting, which will be attended by ministers of finance, economy, foreign affairs and trade from the OECD member-states and partner-states, as well as representatives of other international organizations, is “The Future We Want – Better Policies for the Next Generation and for a Sustainable Transition.”

Topics to be discussed include the effects of the war in Ukraine, strengthening pandemic prevention and preparedness, trade and environmental sustainability, shaping a better future for young people, working with Africa and the green transition.

According to the Finance Ministry, Staikouras will address the meeting on issues related to the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as issues of sustainable development, with an emphasis on ensuring better prospects for the younger generation.

