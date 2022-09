Τhe United Arab Emirates’ acceptance of the Greek invitation to participate as the honored country in the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is attributed to their desire to improve their business relations with Greece and to take advantage of Thessaloniki’s pivotal position as a bridge to the region, the president of TIF-Helexpo, Tasos Tzikas, said.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy