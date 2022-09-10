Greek-US relations at an all-time high

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis and Texan Envipco Hellas Group CEO Panagiotis Mourgos referred to the further strengthening of Greek-American relations during the Economist’s 2nd Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit on Friday, while underlining that relations between the two countries are today at their best.

The minister noted that before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relations between Greece and the US were already going well and are now at their best.

For its part, the US, the minister said, recognized that Greece is a reliable partner and not just an ally, and he referred to the important role Alexandroupoli port currently plays.

The ambassador referred to Greece’s role as an energy hub but also as a reliable ally of the US, while noting that he remembers “Greece during the crisis, and how exactly it came close to leaving the eurozone, but showed resilience. It had 27% unemployment and still managed to turn the situation around.”