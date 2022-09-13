Contributions set to increase

A significant surcharge, between 7% and 9%, is coming in 2023 to over 1.2 million freelancers, self-employed professionals and farmers, as based on the Vroutsis social security law all self-employed contributions will have to increase in line with the previous year’s rate of inflation.

The decision to implement the law, Kathimerini understands, has been taken by the Finance Ministry, although there were suggestions to freeze the relevant provision for at least a year, due to the energy crisis and its impact on the local professional and business community.

The Vroutsis law led to the change of the self-employed contribution system from January 2020, disconnecting contributions from taxable income and providing for the freezing of contributions in 2021-2022, at the original amount.

It also introduced six social security categories among which the self-employed are invited to choose the contributions they will pay every year. The same law provides that the amounts of the insurance categories are increased annually according to the percentage of change in the average consumer price index of the previous year, applying for 2023 and 2024.