New era in prevention of money laundering

The last three years have marked the beginning of a new era in the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing in Greece, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said at an event held in the context of the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event for the Real Beneficiaries Register, which helps auditing authorities trace the thread of illegal financial activities in Greece and seek those who own companies that benefit from such activities.

The government, he added, undertook a total of nine initiatives and launched new goals and actions with measurable results in this direction.

Among those is incorporating into Greek law the fifth EU directive on the fight against undeclared money and the financing of terrorism; the amendment of Law 4557 of 2018, which forces certain businesses to register in the Real Beneficiaries Register; setting up the Finance Ministry’s Special Secretariat for Financial & Economic Crime Unit (SDOE) and modifying fines thereof; publishing a national list of those who exercised or exercise an important public function etc.